The amazing story of The Miami Showband, one of the Ireland’s greatest showbands in the 1960’s and 70’s, is coming to Derry next week.

Starring local actor Gary Crossan as Des Lee, The Miami Showband Story takes audiences on an amazing roller-coaster ride from the glory days of the band in the 1960’s right through to the tragedy of 1975.

The show features a full live band of young actors/musicians, including Gary, who has mastered the tenor saxophone for the role.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ ahead of the run of shows in the Millennium Forum, Gary said he “can’t wait” to bring the show to Derry.

“I think the Derry audience is going to love this show.

“ I’ve never been in a show, when at the end after we’ve done the bow, the audience are on their feet shouting for one more tune, like it’s a concert.

“There’s no bar in Derry on a Friday or Saturday without live music in it, and I think that’s what the audience will get more than any other play they’ve been to, it’s a gig as well.

“Even people who weren’t around or hadn’t heard of the Miami Showband will love it, because the music is tight, it’s really good, it’s a live band on stage

“It’s like sitting on a Friday night having a couple of pints, but you’re in a theatre and there’s a play surrounding it as well,” he said.

Gary added that the band “still has its superfans” who turn out after the show. “We feel like we’re the Miami Showband afterwards, people are hugging and kissing us. The Miami Showband Tragedy really resonated with people because they thought that music was safe.

“That people wouldn’t go after entertainment and wouldn’t take away that from people. After that people thought there was no safe place,” he said.

The local actor encouraged the Derry public to get out and buy tickets, as the show is a “big night out”.

“I’m from Derry I know that everyone is going to absolutely love it,” he said.

The Miami Showband Story runs in the Millennium Forum from Thursday, August 22 to Saturday, August 24. Tickets are available from the Box Office.