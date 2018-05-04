The Edge at Redcastle launches new spring / summer menu

The Edge Restaurant at The Redcastle Hotel last week launched its brand new spring summer menu.

I was invited to the restaurant for a sneak peek of what Head Chef Gordon Smyth had lined up for the coming months, in the form of a delicious five-course tasting menu.

The Edge Restaurant was recently crowned the Best Hotel Restaurant in Ulster by the Irish Hotel Awards for the second year running, and from the moment you step inside, it’s easy to know why.

Before you even have a chance to look at the menu, you are greeted by the sensational views over Lough Foyle, as it really is on the water’s edge.

We were treated to some delicious canapés in the Deck area of the hotel, which included a broccoli and cheese tart, and black pudding bon bons. Marketing Manager Feleena explained that Head Chef Smyth had carefully designed the tasting menu to ensure that all aspects of the new menu were covered. The staff of the Redcastle Hotel are always extremely attentive and knowledgable, and Thursday was no different, having specially selected wines to accompany the menu and being able to answer any questions we had. Seated beside the water’s edge on a beautiful April evening, it is easy to get distracted by the sun setting over Lough Foyle, but as soon as the first course was presented, it was eyes back on the food.

The Amuse Bouche was something I wouldn’t usually think to order, smoked Lough Neagh Eel. Although I’m a fan of fish, I’d never tried eel, but it was extremely tasty, and was complimented perfectly by the celeriac and apple. Next up was a Burtonport Crab and Peach salad, accompanied by avocado, cucumber, and a peach and lemon verbena. As a fan of crab dishes, this really hit the spot. The flavours worked so well together, and everything tasted so fresh. Fish really was the theme of the night, and in no better place than on the water’s edge. We were then treated to pan fried fillet of cod, with tenderstem broccoli, sweetcorn puree and laksa veloute, which didn’t disappoint. It was another delicious flavoursome, fresh dish, and I will definitely be trying it again on my next visit. For the main course, we were treated to roast loin of Inishowe lamb, with wild garlic, briased lamb fritter and tomato fondue jus. I’m more of a beef fan, but this lamb would almost sway me to change my order in future. It was cooked to perfection and melted in my mouth. It really showcased the best of local produce. For dessert, there was a firm favourite of mine - panna cotta. It was honey and buttermilk, accompanied by rhubarb and ginger, and had the perfect combination of sweet and sour. The menu is full of delicious, fresh flavours, which is perfect coming into the spring and summer months. Head Chef Smyth and his team created the new menu around delicious fresh, local and seasonal produce to “showcase all the quality that Inishowen has to offer.” This new season menu is really one not to be missed, with something for everyones taste.

For more information, visit http://www.redcastlehoteldonegal.com