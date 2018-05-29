The Edge at the Redcastle Hotel receives second AA rosette

The team at the Redcastle Hotel & Spa are celebrating ttheir second AA Rosette Award for The Edge Restaurant, as part of the AA hospitality award scheme’s annual assessment of hotels across the UK and Ireland.

The Rosette scheme has long been established and successfully recognises cooking at different levels nationwide.

The AA Hospitality inspector said: “My visit to The Edge was a pleasure, revealing a fine balance between formality and friendliness. For Rosette Awards it is the food that is key; I particularly enjoyed the fact that so much of the menu is based on quality produce from the region, cooked with care and flair.”

The merit which Head Chef Gordon Smyth has achieved for the hotel highlights the fine dining establishment becoming one of the 49 restaurants across Ireland, which is worthy of two Rosettes. Gordon Smyth, Head Chef of Redcastle Hotel & Spa, commented: “It is an honour to receive a second AA Rosette for The Edge Restaurant. The award reflects the skills and diligence that myself and my staff dedicate towards making every meal that we make to the highest standard. We will continue to follow the golden standard which the AA sets for restaurants across the UK and Ireland, and I aim to innovate and invent new dishes in the future, to create a memorable experience for our diners’ visit.” Clement Gaffney, Harcourt Collection Operations Manager, added: “Harcourt Collection are delighted with the Redcastle Hotel & Spa catering team’s achievement. Gordon has continued to create a level of excellence for the popular restaurant for guests & visitors. He has set an incredibly high standard in his kitchen to deliver food which is exceptionally prepared, and has taken consideration in creating The Edge menu, which is open-minded to a range of palates.”