The Pink Ladies and Cancer Focus offer service for breast surgery patients

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has teamed up with The Pink Ladies to offer women living in the North West who’ve had breast surgery its free specialist bra and swimwear fitting service.

After launching the service late in 2018, Four Pink Ladies are now trained up to provide the bra and swimwear fitting service.

Dervilia Kernaghan, Cancer Focus NI Head of Care Services, said: “Our bra-fitting service currently operates from a number of locations across the North, including Altnagelvin Hospital, but this collaboration extends the service to women living in more rural areas of Derry, including Limavady, Castlederg, Donemana, Strabane and Eglinton.

“Our new service enables women to access this service close to home without having to travel long distances.”

“We’ve been able to help many women over the years find a renewed sense of self-confidence in themselves after a very tough time in their lives.

“Feeling good in your clothes can make a real difference and following breast surgery there is no reason why women shouldn’t continue to wear the clothes they love.

“We’re fortunate to have had this opportunity to extend our service even further and be able to help more local women.

“Please get in touch if we can help you.”

Maureen Collins of the Pink Ladies added: “We have four amazing volunteers who have been trained by Cancer Focus NI’s bra-fitting specialist.

“We operate out of our main hub on Bishop Street, Derry and also travel to venues in our target areas to bring the service right to your doorstep.

“By helping women choose the right bra in the right size to suit them, they’ll be helping them get over one of the many hurdles they face after a cancer diagnosis.

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Cancer Focus NI and supporting its specialist service.”

The private consultations are free of charge and the extensive range of specialist bras available is reasonably priced.

To book bra fitting appointment, please contact Michelle on 02871 414 004.