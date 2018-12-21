‘The show is designed to make people laugh until their faces hurt’

Keith Barry, the world’s leading TV hypnotist, mentalist and brain hacker, will take to the stage in Derry for the first time ever this January, with his brand new show ‘Deception.’

The internationally acclaimed Mind Magician is bringing ‘Deception’, his biggest and most spectacular production yet, on tour across Ireland.

Mind Control, brainwashing, subliminal messaging, cults, and every form of deception imaginable will be explored in this brand new show where Keith Barry will blur the line between reality and deception.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ ahead of his inaugural performance in Derry, he said: “It’s a brand new show from start to finish. I’m sure some people would have travelled previously to see other shows.

“This show is very different. I put up the title of the show first and examine the ways in which we’re being decieved.

“The biggest form of deception is self deception. I’m looking at everything from cults, conspiracies, brain washing, and these give me inspiration for the routines in the show. In one routine, I bring five people up on stage and gamble £10,000 if one of them can decieve me. It culminates in the craziest, most bizarre ending for a show that I’ve ever imagined.”

Keith said that although the show involves a lot of audience participation, not everyone has to get involved. “If you want to kick back and enjoy the show you can do that as well, people don’t have to be scared coming along!

“The show is designed to make people laugh until their faces hurts, and be fooled badly as well! It’s a comedy based mentalism show, and is designed to let people forget about their every day lives,” he added.

Keith Barry brings ‘Deception’ to the Millennium Forum on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Tickets are available from the Box Office.