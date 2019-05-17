The Voice UK auditioning in Derry city centre bar

Representatives from The Voice UK have urged local people to book their slot ahead of their arrival in Derry city centre next week to conduct auditions.

The ITV show’s researcher, Holly Johnson and a producer from the show, will be holding auditions in the Grand Central Bar on Strand Road on Tuesday, May 21, from 7.30pm.

The Voice team said they are keen for local talent to come along and try out for a chance to appear on the forthcoming season of the prime time hit televised competition.

Holly told the Journal: “We will be holding auditions for people in the local area and myself and a colleague will be coming down with a little camera and will film people singing one song.

“We have already had some bookings but we would like to see more.”

The team is expecting to remain at the Grand Central throughout the evening and people can book their slot in advance.

“We still have room for 20 to 30 people,” Holly said. “It is open to solo artistes and also duos and trios and this is an opportunity for different types of artists to come along.”

Successful local candidates will then be given the chance to enter the blind auditions stage of The Voice TV show, set to air in 2020. This involves performing before a live audience and the artist judging panel, who will be basing their potential solely on their voice as they will have their backs to them.

The line-up on this past year’s judging panel included long-standing judges Tom Jones and Will.i.am, along with Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs.

Previous judges have included Kylie Minogue and Danny Donohue from ‘The Script’ and Ricky Wilson from the ‘Kaiser Chiefs.’

Successful contestants then get the opportunity to choose who will mentor them then take them under their wing as they progress through the rounds of the show, providing more than one judge endorsed them during the blind audition.

The winner of the 2019 competition was Molly Hocking (18) from St Ives in Cornwall, and her success also marked the first time her coach Olly Murs had a winning team member.

Molly emerged successful from among the finalists, which also included Bethzienna Williams, Jimmy Balito and Deana Walmsley.

Auditions are taking place across Britain and Northern Ireland over recent months, with thousands of people taking part.

Those coming along will need to be at least 16 years of age on or before October 1, 2019 to take part.