This Nadine Coyle Derry accent video has come out of retirement to celebrate the return of Derry Girls

A video of Derry singer, Nadine Coyle, appearing on Channel 4 programme Sunday Brunch in 2010 has resurfaced on social media to celebrate the return of comedy series, Derry Girls'.

Nadine, who is a self-confessed fan of Derry Girls, appeared on Sunday Brunch and joined presenters Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer as they baked in a studio kitchen.

Nadine Coyle appearing on Sunday Brunch with Tim Lovejoy back in 2010.

Nadine's pronunciation of the word flour on the show went viral when a video was shared on social media last year.

The video has been viewed almost five million times.

Cassie Smyth, who works in social media for BBC Three, shared the video on Tuesday and it went viral all over again.

"In honour of #DerryGirls returning let's bring back this video of Nadine Coyle saying flour," Tweeted Cassie.

Almost 3,000 people like Cassie's Tweet with some suggesting that Derry Girls writer and creator should include a scene where Nadine says the word 'flour' in a future episode of the series.

"If at some point she isn't brought in as a cookery teacher then @LisaMMcGee is really missing a trick," said one man.

"I'm Irish, born and bred but even for me the Norn iron accent is impenetrable at times," added another.

The second episode of the new series of Derry Girls will be broadcast on Channel 4 on Tuesday March 12.