Thousands to gather for Derry Halloween finale - times and road closures

Tonight’s Hallowe’en parade and fireworks are expected to see tens of thousands gather in the city centre and local people have been urged to take note of the arrangements for getting in to town for the celebrations.

The ‘Other World Awakens’ Carnival Parade departs from Queen’s Quay car park at 7.15pm, turning at Boating Club Lane and up along the Strand Road past Quayside and on to Queen’s Quay Roundabout.

The fireworks display over the River Foyle in Derry-Londonderry which is one of the highlights of the week long Halloween festival in the city organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council which brings tens of thousands of people to the globally recognised event. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 31.10.18

It will travel on along the Foyle embankment to the traffic lights at Water Street, before returning back via Queen’s Quay to the starting point. The fireworks finale will follow at 8.15pm.

There will be various restrictions in place, with single lane closures from 6pm to 8.45pm for the parade along the Strand Road, from Baronet Street to Queen’s Quay Roundabout, and on Foyle Embankment.

Public car parks at Queen’s Quay, Victoria Market and Foyle Street will be closed on Thursday and Strand Road car park will be an accessible car park only.

The road will also be closed from 6pm to 8.45pm from Queen’s Quay Roundabout to Harbour Square Roundabout, along with a section of the Strand Road from Lawrence Hill to Water Street. Diversion routes will be available during this time.

The Peace Bridge will be closed between 7.15pm and 8.45pm.

There will be event parking available at Foyleside Shopping Centre, Foyle Road car park, Magee Campus (Lawrence Hill), Strand Road, Victoria Market, Society Street, Bishop Street, Carlisle Road and William Street. In the Waterside there will also be parking available in Alfred Street, Bond’s Hill, Distillery Brae, Simpsons Brae, Spencer Road Car Park , Waterside Health Centre and Oakgrove School.