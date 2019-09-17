Tourism NI showcase held in Derry for coach & tour operators

Tourism NI hosted over 40 influential coach and group tour operators from the South and Great Britain at its annual Coach and Group workshop which took place last week in Derry, organised in partnership with Tourism Ireland.

This is the first year the prestigious business tourism networking event has been held in the Walled City, fitting with a significant year to showcase Derry as a visitor destination, with celebrations of the 400th anniversary of the Walls taking place.

The workshop provides a valuable sales platform for NI businesses operating in the tourism industry to meet with qualified buyers from the South and Great Britain, who are in a position to do business with them and secure future bookings.

Leoni Duff, Head of Product Development at UK and Ireland tour operator, Tour Partner Group, commented: “Tour Partner Group welcomes the great opportunity to attend the Coach and Group Workshop in the Waterfoot Hotel. These workshops allow us to deepen our knowledge of our destinations, discover new products, explore lesser known regions and build stronger partnerships with suppliers.”

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted to bring these influential coach and group tour operators to this annual workshop, which provides such an important opportunity for our Northern Ireland industry partners.

“The attendance of these operators is a strong indication that interest in visiting Northern Ireland remains high and that we can, and are, competing successfully with the best destinations in the world.”

Naomi Waite, Tourism NI, Director of Marketing added: “Face to face networking events such as this one are vital for ensuring that Northern Ireland tourism businesses can contract for years to come, thus future-proofing their businesses.”