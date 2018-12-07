Transport yourself into a winter wonderland at Santa’s Christmas Workshop this weekend

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, is inviting families across the City and District to transport themselves into a winter wonderland this weekend on Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9, when he hosts ‘Santa’s Circus Christmas Workshop’ at the Guildhall from 12pm to 5pm each day.

Mayor Boyle’s Christmas initiatives began with the ‘Little Dash of Christmas’ event at the Alley Theatre in Strabane last Saturday and continued with the first of two Christmas Tea Dances at the Guildhall on Wednesday with another still to come on Tuesday, December 18.

“I’m really excited about my Mayoral initiatives over the festive period which are a great opportunity for me to meet with members of the public and celebrate the build up to Christmas with them,” said Mayor Boyle.

“The Tea Dances have been a great way to socialise with people this year and get a chat to people of all ages about the issues that affect them, I hope as many people as possible can join me for a mince pie and a dance in the Guildhall in December.

“’Santa’s Circus Workshop’ at the Guildhall is an ideal way for youngsters to get involved in Christmas activities before the arrival of Santa Claus in homes across the City and District on Christmas Eve night.”

Santa’s Circus Christmas Workshop will invite youngsters to step into a majestic setting with story-telling, Christmas crafts and an appearance from the man himself, Father Christmas.

A Grand Christmas Procession through the city centre and the return of the popular Winterland Markets are just some of the highlights in Derry City and Strabane District Council’s exciting programme of festive events for 2018.

The Winterland Markets in Guildhall Square from Thursday, December 13 until Sunday, December 16 will include a bar serving craft and artisan drinks, live music, kids entertainment and festive animation.

A new element to this year’s programme is the nightly Box Wonders performance from In Your Space from Thursday, December 13 to Sunday, December 16 when model toys will come to life from present boxes with a burst of colour light and sound when the Guildhall clock strikes six each night.

The Grand Christmas Procession by LUXE at 6pm on December 15 is back after being particularly well received last year and will depart from Bishops Street Car Park at 6pm and meander through the City Centre, finishing up in Guildhall Square.

On Sunday, December 16 a Mini Walkabout Procession in Waterloo Place and Guildhall Square from 4pm – 6pm will see King Wenceslas on stilts and six golden geece thrill the crowds of seasonal shoppers.

Admission to Christmas movie ‘The Star’ at The Alley Theatre this Saturday at 12pm is £2 and tickets are available from the theatre box office.

For more detailed information and updates on Derry City and Strabane District Council’s family-friendly Christmas programme please visit www.derrystrabane.com/christmas