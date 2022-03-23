Barry’s Portrush to reopen at Easter as Curry’s Galway take on lease

The Curry family who operate Curry’s Fun Park, in Salthill said they are delighted to have secured a long term lease of the popular tourist attraction and plan to open for business at Easter.

Barry’s has been of the north’s most popular tourist attractions for generations and was extremely popular with day trippers from Derry and across the north west.

It was owned by the The Trufelli family since it opened in 1926, and was sold last year.

Barry's Amusement Park, Portrush. PHOTO COLM LENAGHAN/PACEMAKER PRESS

In a statement shared on Curry’s Facebook page it states that the complex had been marketed ‘To Let’ by Osborne King and McKibbin Commercial, receiving significant interest from a range of occupiers in the Leisure sector.

Owen Curry from Currys Fun Park commented: “We are delighted to have secured such a prominent trading location that is very important to Portrush and the wider North Coast area.

“As a family that is synonymous with the leisure industry, we can appreciate what the Trufelli family brought to Portrush over the decades.

“We look forward to building on that great foundation - Portrush is an iconic destination in Northern Ireland for locals and visitors alike. We are very excited by the prospect of operating this legendary amusement park and we look forward to getting started.”

Mr Curry added: “It is important to note the incredible contribution that the Trufelli family has made not only to the town of Portrush, but to many peoples holidays and memories over almost 100 years.”

Richard McCaig from joint agents Osborne King said: “We are very pleased to have secured a long term tenant who will continue to provide fun and entertainment in Portrush.

“We believe that this is a very positive outcome and we look forward to seeing the site open and trading.”

Ryan McKenna from joint agents McKibbin Commercial commented: “We are delighted to have been involved in both the acquisition and securing a new tenant for this iconic entertainment complex. The property has provided so many memories for so many people and it is great to have secured an occupier who will continue this legacy.”

