Britain to enjoy heatwave but in Ireland Derry and Donegal will be milder

High pressure will dominate both Ireland and Britain over the coming days.

Heatwave criteria will be met in some areas in southern and central England and Wales but Derry and Donegal and the north west will be cooler with some cloudy periods and some patchy rain at times.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, David Oliver, said: “The warm weather over much of England and Wales could last for much of next week. In the short term, many can expect temperatures in the mid to high 20s Celsius over the weekend, and then in the low 30s Celsius during the start of next week.

Derry and Donegal are not expected to enjoy very high temperatures.

"Much of next week will remain warm for the time of year as well as dry and sunny for many areas.”

The authorities in England are worried about the adverse impact of very high temperatures.

Dr. Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but also to check in on their vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are prepared for the warm conditions ahead.