COVID Travel UK & Ireland : New regulation - what will it mean for travel to and from Northern Ireland?

This now means that anyone arriving into Derry or anywhere else in Northern Ireland from across Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales will not have to self-isolate.

The decision removes the current requirement for those visiting or returning to Northern Ireland from all these areas by plane, train, bus or private vehicle.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds has welcomed today’s decision. She said: “This is a significant decision for Northern Ireland and will avoid any confusion that travellers from and to Northern Ireland were facing as a result of the continued restrictions here.

Fab Four Derry girls earlier this week about to board the first flight of the new Loganair City of Derry to Liverpool route with a clear message - 'Visit Derry'!

“By ensuing that our policy remains consistent with decisions already taken in other jurisdictions we will now also be able to market Northern Ireland as tourist destination throughout Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

“The pandemic has devastated our tourism industry and today’s announcement will provide great hope for a successful summer. Our neighbours can now freely visit Northern Ireland and enjoy all the attractions we have to offer here, providing our economy with a much needed boost.”

It remains the case that those who travel into Northern Ireland should not travel if they know they are positive or if they are exhibiting covid symptoms.