Delays expected due to parade by loyalist marching band in Newbuildings

Motorists are being advised to expect delays in Newbuildings on Friday evening due to a parade by the Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read

Thirty bands and 750 people are expected to take part, according to a notification submitted to the Parades Commission.

The PSNI said: “There will be an annual parade in Newbuildings on Friday, September 1 between 7pm and approximately 10.30pm. Road users are advised that diversions will be in place at this time and to be aware of possible delays in the area.

