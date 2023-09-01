Delays expected due to parade by loyalist marching band in Newbuildings
Motorists are being advised to expect delays in Newbuildings on Friday evening due to a parade by the Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Thirty bands and 750 people are expected to take part, according to a notification submitted to the Parades Commission.
The PSNI said: “There will be an annual parade in Newbuildings on Friday, September 1 between 7pm and approximately 10.30pm. Road users are advised that diversions will be in place at this time and to be aware of possible delays in the area.