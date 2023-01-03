In appearance the new Civic is a refined extension of its predecessor, stretching its hatchback versatility to approach saloon elegance. Minimal dimensional increases go unnoticed with the tapering roofline and deeper glass area giving it an overall sporting image. Structural changes give an increase of 19% in body rigidity while weight saving measures include the aluminium bonnet and resin moulded tailgate.

The car is the first Civic to feature Honda’s proven e:HEV powertrain technology which combines the drive output of its 2.0 litre direct injection petrol engine with two compact electric motors. Total power output is 185PS (135kW) which takes the car from rest to 62mph in 7.8 seconds and the potential to see 112mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The system offers a smooth transition between electric-only propulsion, hybrid drive and petrol engine output. With on-board charging by one of the electric motors which is used as a generator, there is no need for plug-in charging, and low speed town driving is done mainly on EV drive alone. When stronger acceleration is required the car will switch to hybrid drive with the engine powering the generator to increase electrical output. At higher open road speeds, the petrol engine operates on its own.

2022 Honda Civic e:HEV

Drive transfer is virtually seamless as the trio of options unobtrusively change output, very much aided by this latest development of Honda’s CVT automatic transmission. Main feature of this system is its smoothness, and as previous generations tended to over-rev before settling under sharp acceleration, the new system caps the overrun , delivering output with exact precision.

On road, and the car immediately impresses with its power delivery and associated refinement. Suspension is firm but forgiving with accurate steering feedback adding to the appeal. A drive mode switch offers options of Sport, Eco and Individual set-ups in addition to the default Normal position. The results are a sharper throttle response in Sport and a more relaxed return on throttle application in Eco to aid fuel economy. The Individual setting gives the driver the options of tailoring the set-up to include steering weight and throttle response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As always, to achieve top EuroNCAP ratings, the car has a full suite of driver support technologies grouped in the Honda SENSING system. The new model is the latest step in the company’s aim to bring traffic collision fatalities involving Honda cars and motorcycles to zero by 2050. Included is Forward Collision Warning System, while improved radar allows the Civic to scan each side of the vehicle from the front doors backward, helping to increase the range of the blind spot detection from three metres to 25 meters. Other standard features include Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. The new model also introduces the company’s Adaptive Driving Beam, which uses multiple headlight LEDs to balance forward light output at night.

For the occupants, the car provides good five seater accommodation with wide opening rear doors giving good rear access. In this mid-range Sport specification, front seat adjustments are manual while both seats have three-position heating elements. Instruments provide the classic white on black analogue information with a duplicated digital speed reading. A clean-cut dash layout features a 9-inch infotainment touch screen above a full length honeycomb strip incorporating joystick operated air vents. The infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard to enable seamless smartphone connectivity, while a phone charge pad is also standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

2022 Honda Civic e:HEV

In this Sport specification, the car comes with two-tone grey upholstery and dark roof lining while a generous boot with wide opening hatch provides 410 litres of space, extending to 1,220 with the rear seats folded. A side-pull blind conveniently covers the luggage area while a puncture repair kit is stored underneath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of running costs, this model, running on 18-inch wheels has a given average fuel consumption of 56.5mpg. In a substantial period on local roads, I recorded 47.8mpg, with the opportunity on occasions to nudge over 50mpg. With a CO2 emission of 113g/km, the car is liable for first year road tax of £180, falling in subsequent years to the standard £155. For business users, this makes it liable for BIK of 27%.

The model driven is listed at £30,595 with metallic paint adding £625, bringing the total to £31,220. Honda cars are covered by the company’s comprehensive 3-year / 60,000 mile warranty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

2022 Honda Civic e:HEV.

2022 Honda Civic e:HEV

Advertisement Hide Ad