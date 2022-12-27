All variants can accept a DC rapid charge, where available, at speeds of up to 135kW with an 80% charge achievable in as little as 29 minutes. More realistically, a full charge on a 7kW domestic wallbox will take 13 hours.

All models in the new range come with a generous standard specification starting with the entry-level 80 model which features as standard a full-length fixed panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED front and rear lights, ambient lighting, satellite navigation system, rear view camera and Skoda’s virtual cockpit.

With the infotainment upgrades, customers also benefit from three years of the company’s Connect Infotainment Online with one year remote access , along with wireless Smartlink and a full-size 13-inch infotainment system.

SKODA ENYAQ COUPE iV.

Prices for the revised model line-up start at around £50,000.

Citroen has opened its order books for the New ë-C4 X Electric – the brand’s first electric-only car to be launched in the UK. Available with a 100kW electric motor, the new model is capable of 222 miles (WLTP combined) on a single charge. Prices start from £31,995 OTR and launches with a choice of three trim levels - ‘Sense’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’. Open for orders now, first customer deliveries are scheduled for Spring 2023.

The model follows the current design trend of combining a fastback roof taper with the elevated ride height of an SUV. The front end features Citroen’s distinctive bonnet-wide chrome chevrons that flow into dual-height front LED lights.

The New ë-C4 X Electric comes as standard with a 7.4kW single-phase on-board charger and a Type 2 Mode 3 charging cable. A full charge from a 7kW wallbox will take approximately 7.5 hours. Where available, a 100kW rapid charge will complete a 0-80% charge in as little as 30 minutes.

Standard equipment from the range opening ‘Sense’ model includes 18-inch alloy wheels, Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ eats, keyless entry and start, as well as a 10-inch touchscreen equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All ‘Sense’ models also feature Active Safety Brake, Speed Limit Information, Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning and Driver Attention Alert. ‘Sense’ models start at £31,995 OTR.

Building on the standard equipment in ‘Sense’ versions, ‘Shine’ models gain My Citroen Drive Plus – Citroen’s next-generation infotainment and navigation system with integrated natural voice commands. ‘Shine’ variants also benefit from a head-up display, a reversing camera with Top Rear Vision, Automatic Intelligent Beam Headlights, as well as a heated steering wheel for added convenience and comfort. Safety is improved thanks to Advanced Active Safety Brake with night-time and cyclist detection, and Extended Traffic Sign Recognition. Prices range from £34,495 to £35, 495 OTR.

Kia has launched its latest customer offers which are available across the entire model line-up, online and from dealerships. The offers are last into the Spring of 2023. The company is offering 7.9 per cent APR across PCP finance offers on a brand-new Picanto, Stonic – including the new Stonic Quantum special edition – new petrol XCeed and Sportage. Customer deliveries for these models will begin early 2023. Early orders will additionally benefit from a saving of up to £389, with customers of these select models receiving their first two services free-of-charge.

For those taking a three-year PCP deal on one of these cars there a saving of up to £1,000 Finance Deposit Contribution for the Picanto, £1,500 for the Stonic and petrol Sportage, and £2,500 for the petrol XCeed.

Kia Picanto GT-Line.

In addition to the above focus models, Kia is also offering 8.4 per cent APR offers across the model line-up, including their popular electric models, the EV6 and Niro EV.

Most models are also available with a generous finance deposit contribution which ranges from a £2,500 saving off a new XCeed (petrol), to £2,000 off a Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon, Proceed or new XCeed PHEV. A range of smaller deposit contributions is available on other models.

And for those content to stay with their existing car, the Stellantis brands of Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen, and DS are introducing a two-year warranty for all genuine parts, accessories and remanufactured parts from the 1st January. These items were previously covered by a one-year warranty from purchase, and certain genuine aftermarket parts such as 12V batteries, exhausts, shock absorbers, and hydraulic spheres were not covered under warranty, but from 1st January 2023, the two-year offer has been extended to cover these as well.

Seasonal Safety Reminders

CITROEN NEW C4 X-Electric.

With the current icy conditions playing an additional factor in road safety, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is urging drivers to take extra precautions while driving, always using secure and safely positioned handheld devices, and coming prepared for the poor conditions.

When a journey is essential, the following tips can help drivers to stay safe on the road:

Only set off once there is full visibility inside the vehicle (including windscreen, windows, mirrors and lights)

Reduce speed and leave as much room as possible to the vehicle in front, to account for reduced tyre grip and longer stopping distances.

When going downhill, drive in a lower gear and avoid unnecessary braking.

Accelerate, brake, steer, and change gear as slowly and smoothly as possible.

Genuine Parts warranty extension.

If you encounter a skid, turn the wheel in the direction you are sliding in and do not remove your hands from the steering wheel or slam on the brakes.