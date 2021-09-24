Derry shines at SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards

Pictured L-R: Translink’s Andy Bate, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s Rachel Vaughan with Rosanna Jack and Alex Crawford.

The hard-working team are among 36 bus and train stations selected for a winning plaque across the Translink network.

Translink CEO, Chris Conway, said: “Following a really challenging year and a half, these awards are even more relevant as we celebrate and recognise the efforts of employees who contribute to delivering the Translink SPIRIT by making a positive and lasting difference, improving the passenger journey experience, demonstrating the company’s corporate responsibility focus and instilling a sense of pride in our workspace and its place within the local community.

“I want to congratulate The North West Transport Hub and Foyle Street Bus Station, and all our plaque winners and thank them for the key role they have played in making stations and spaces a welcoming place to be and for enhancing our local communities.”

Pictured L-R: Translink’s Sean Brown, Mark Montgomery and Andy Bate with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s Rachel Vaughan.

The awards embrace the four main corporate responsibility themes – Go Safe, Go Eco, Go Healthy and Go Together – and are judged across key criteria assessing resource efficiency, energy and carbon, biodiversity, health and wellbeing activities, stakeholder, employee and community engagement as well as employee culture, behaviour and leadership.