News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Drivers advised of disruption due to ABOD and fuel poverty demos

Drivers are being advised of the possibility of some disruption as a result of two demonstrations in Derry on Saturday.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 1:54 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 1:57 pm

An Apprentice Boys of Derry parade will be taking place from around 11am, leaving from Bond Street and making its way over Craigavon Bridge towards Society Street for around 11.45am.

It is expected 350 people will take part in the ABOD Campsie Parent Club parade. Two bands - the East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band and the Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band - will take part.

Police say traffic will also see some disruption from 2pm when a planned event by Derry Against Fuel Poverty leaves Duke Street and makes its way over Craigavon Bridge towards Guildhall Square.

Craigavon Bridge

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Officers will be in the area to ensure traffic disruption is minimal.

DriversDerryCraigavon Bridge