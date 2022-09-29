Drivers advised of disruption due to ABOD and fuel poverty demos

An Apprentice Boys of Derry parade will be taking place from around 11am, leaving from Bond Street and making its way over Craigavon Bridge towards Society Street for around 11.45am.

It is expected 350 people will take part in the ABOD Campsie Parent Club parade. Two bands - the East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band and the Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band - will take part.

Police say traffic will also see some disruption from 2pm when a planned event by Derry Against Fuel Poverty leaves Duke Street and makes its way over Craigavon Bridge towards Guildhall Square.

Craigavon Bridge

