SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed movement to address what he described as ‘perennial parking issues’ along the Duncreggan Road.

Mr. Durkan asked the Infrastructure Minister for an update his Department's review into existing parking restrictions on Duncreggan Road and whether consideration has been given to implementing double yellow lines in the area.

Mr. O’Dowd replied: “My officials plan to carry out a review of parking activity in the coming weeks following the return of students and commencement of the academic year.

Officials are reviewing parking at Duncreggan Road following a call for double yellow lines

"Should the review identify significant parking issues that are adversely impacting traffic progression along the Duncreggan Road, access to private properties or general road safety, then appropriate restrictions will be considered.

"Should you have any further questions on this matter, please contact DfI Roads Western Division at: [email protected]”

Mr. Durkan commented: “This issue is one which I’ve been working hard to tackle for quite some time and regularly engage with the Magee University and the local DfI Roads section on. It has been a bugbear for many over the years and is an issue which I’ve pushed to resolve.

“This is a very busy route into the city centre and is often used by both university staff and students for parking. However, it’s clear that parking is causing a great deal of disruption for residents, motorists and pedestrians alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Residents have complained that inconsiderate parking often blocks the entrance to their driveways, preventing them from leaving their homes. In addition, this is a long established residential area with a majority of elderly residents; health and safety concerns have been raised that the area is completely inaccessible for emergency services during the day.”

Last week police in Derry issued numerous fixed penalties to the owners of vehicles in relation to ‘inconsiderate parking’ in the Duncreggan and Aberfoyle areas.