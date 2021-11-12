‘George W was POTUS at start of residents’ parking push’ say frustrated Bogsiders

People living in the area have been campaigning for well over a decade for a scheme that would formally prioritise and guarantee access to parking near their homes.

Mary Roddy is one of those affected. She said: “The issue of residents’ parking needs to be sorted once and for all. People living in this area around William Street, Glenfada Park, Rossville Street, Joseph Place and around the Credit Union have to put up with a lot of inconsiderate parking right at their front doors every day.

“Around Hallowe’en it was particularly bad and will get worse in the next few weeks again. To give you a sense about how long talk of a parking scheme has been going on, George W Bush was the President of America and here we are heading into 2022 and still nothing.”

Last year Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said her department was launching a fresh consultation on a reduced residents’ parking scheme in the Bogside after a formerly proposed scheme in the Rossville Street area was scrapped due to the number of objections it attracted.

Earlier this year Ms. Mallon said her department was reviewing the operation of the first residents’ parking scheme in the north which has been in operation in Rugby Road and College Park Avenue in Belfast since April 2018 and that the ‘current proposals for a scheme in the Bogside area will be considered against the background of these findings’.