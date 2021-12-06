International travellers will need COVID tests before arriving into Northern Ireland and Republic

As of 4am on Tuesday 7 December, anyone arriving into Northern Ireland from abroad will be required to take a pre-departure Covid test. This applies to all travellers aged 12 years old and over, including those who are fully vaccinated. The Department of Health confirmed this is a temporary measure and will be reviewed prior to 20 December.

International travellers will have to provide a negative pre-departure PCR or LFD test taken 48 hours before travelling, in addition to a negative PCR test on or before day two after arrival.

Nigeria has also been added to the red list for international travel from 4am on Monday 6 December, meaning all travellers returning to Northern Ireland from Nigeria will be required to enter hotel quarantine upon arrival and isolate for 10 days.

Passengers pictured previously at Belfast International Airport. (File picture: PressEye)

Other countries currently on the red list are: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namiba, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

Similar stipulations have come into effect in the south.

As of Sunday past passengers arriving from overseas into Dublin and other air and sea ports across the south will be required to produce proof they do not have COVID via a PCR or antigen test.

A passenger with proof of vaccination or recovery can show either a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival or, a negative antigen test result taken within 48 hours of arrival.

Passengers without proof of vaccination or recovery must show a negative PCR test.

Passengers also need to fill out the passenger locater form prior to travel into the south of Ireland (less than 72 hours prior to arrival).