Leading Scottish tour company Rabbies launch new tours to Derry & Donegal from Belfast

The small tour company has announced that its tour buses will be departing from Belfast for the first time with Derry and Donegal featuring heavily in the new tour offerings.

The new tours start from May 2023 and bookings have opened.

A spokesperson said: “All Rabbie’s tours are taken in luxury mini-coaches, meaning the trips go beyond the well-trodden routes preferred by other touring companies, and instead take winding country lanes and mountain passes like Mamore Gap to uncover hidden gems.

Clockwise from top Derry city on the River Foyle, Malin Head, Donegal, Peace Bridge, Derry, Malin, Donegal, and Guildhall and Bogside, Derry.

"By venturing beyond the guidebook, Rabbie’s tours support the local economies of the places they visit, supporting local family-owned restaurants, attractions, giftshops, hotels and more.”

“All Rabbie’s tours are led by local driver-guides who know the region like the back of their hand. They delight in telling their guests the legends, fables, and histories.”

Rabbie’s said it has expanded its operations to launch tours from Belfast due to the range of attractions, natural beauty, and culinary delights on offer in the region.

Tours include a three-day Causeway Coast, Derry & Fermanagh Lakelands tour and a four-day Donegal & the Wild Atlantic Way.

The Derry Walls.

The latter invites guests to “escape to county Donegal, a land famed for its wild, rugged coast and warm welcomes”.

“Prepare to be amazed by a journey along the Wild Atlantic Way – from the 600 metre high Slieve League cliffs to the striking mountain pass at Glengesh, wonders await around every turn on this journey. After this stunning expedition, next is the Mamore Gap, one of Ireland’s most scenic drives. Treasures await along this route, including a holy well devoted to St. Eigne. Reach the most northern point of Ireland, Malin Head, freshly famous thanks to cameos in the recent Star Wars movies. Walk along Downhill beach to see Mussenden Temple, which is precariously perched on the edge of a cliff.”

There will also be a six-day The Wild Coasts of the North adventure tour.

Established in 1993 by Robin Worsnop in Edinburgh, Rabbie’s was a ‘1-man, 1-van’ business. It has since expanded to include tour departures from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Aberdeen, Dublin, London, Manchester and Bristol.

Malin Head, County Donegal.

