Lough Foyle and Lough Swilly ferries to set sail for summer

The Lough Foyle and Lough Swilly ferries will commence sailing for the summer season this weekend and on June 1, it has been confirmed.
By Laura Glenn
Published 24th May 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:35 BST

At this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Fiona Doherty, Development Officer, Community Development with Donegal County Council confirmed the Swilly Ferry, from Buncrana to Rathmullan, will commence on June 1 for 16 weeks.

She highlighted that the Foyle Ferry, from Greencastle to Magilligan, is operating from this weekend (Friday). It will also operate for 16 weeks.

The popular Lough Foyle and Loigh Swilly ferries are due to set sail for summer.
Donegal County Councillor Martin Farren welcomed the news and thanked the senior management of the council for ‘ensuring the funding is there in the budget each year for the ferries’.

He said the running of the ferries each summer means local businesses and those hoping to use the ferries can ‘plan ahead’.

The Labour Colr said he hopes both ferries ‘bring a lot of people into the Inishowen peninsula’.

See https://www.facebook.com/loughfoyleferry and https://www.facebook.com/loughswillyferry