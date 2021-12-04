Lucky winner bags Portugal holiday at Derry & Strabane Mayor’s charity evening

Michael Daly was the lucky winner of the star prize in the draw at the event in the Everglades. He received a voucher from Travel Solutions, Northern Ireland’s leading tour operator, for a holiday package from City of Derry Airport to the Algarve next summer, including seven nights’ accommodation at the Ouratlantico Apartments in Albufeira.

It was part of a raffle held on the night, with all proceeds going to the Mayor’s charity – Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, congratulated Michael on claiming the fantastic getaway and thanked Travel Solutions for their support.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Simpson and Michael Daly who won Travel Solutions holiday to Portugal Mayor's Christmas Charity Night in aid of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust pictured receiving their prize from Alderman Graham Warke and Robert Wilson from Travel Solutions and Steve Frazer, City of Derry Airport Managing Director.

“We had such an amazing evening at the Mayor’s Charity Christmas Night and it was the perfect ending to present this incredible star prize of a holiday away to Portugal to our winner, Michael Daly.

“I want to congratulate him, and I’d also like to say a massive thank you to Travel Solutions for their generosity and kindness in supplying this prize and, in turn, supporting Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. We raised a lot of money for this very worthwhile cause.

“Over the last two years I know there are many people who have missed the chance to get away on a nice holiday, so thanks again to Travel Solutions for their support and I hope that Michael enjoys his sunny stay in The Algarve next summer.”

Julie Magill, Operations Director at Travel Solutions, stated: “We would like to thank the Mayor for allowing us the opportunity to support his fund raising activities for the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. We are proud to be part of this great night.”

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, added: “It’s an honour to be involved with this inspiring event and in providing support for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, an organisation at the heart of our local community in the North West. We are delighted to join with our partner, Travel Solutions, in offering this amazing holiday package, as well as our airline partner, Loganair, who have been so kind, as always, in also offering a flight prize to support this worthy cause. A special thanks to the Mayor and the team at Derry City & Strabane District Council for organising such a wonderful evening and the ongoing support throughout the year.”

Other prizes on the night included return flights for two to London Stansted, Liverpool or Glasgow from City of Derry Airport, sponsored by Loganair; an iPad; an overnight stay at Benedict’s Hotel in Belfast; restaurant vouchers; and many more.