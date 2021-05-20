Northern Ireland travel green list revealed - Portugal, Iceland, Australia included

The new advice will apply to residents and visitors to Northern Ireland from next Monday.

A spokesperson said: “Everyone should continue to follow the advice for amber countries until that date i.e. you must self-isolate for 10 days on arrival in Northern Ireland and you must book a PCR test package for day 2 and 8 prior to travelling to Northern Ireland.

“From May 24, people can travel to the following countries without the need to isolate on return:

Albufeira in Portugal is popular with local holidaymakers .

*Portugal, including the Azores and Madeira

*Australia

*Iceland

*New Zealand

*Faroe Islands

*South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

*Gibraltar

*Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

*Brunei

*Falkland Islands

*Israel and Jerusalem

*Singapore

“Travellers will be required to take a PCR test on day 2 after arrival. This must be booked prior to travel. Travellers from Portugal, Israel and Jerusalem, and Singapore are also asked to take an additional free PCR test on Day 8.”

Information on how this can be booked is available at: www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-testIn making its decision, the Executive said it considered the current data on variants of concern and will continue to monitor the situation going forward.