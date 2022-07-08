One-way system set to be introduced in busy residential area of the Bogside

The system will run one-way from Westland Street into Westland Terrace, left and up past Bull Park, and then left and one-way along Westland Avenue out onto Westland Street again.
Sinn Féin Moor Councillor Patricia Logue said: “Back in 2019 we submitted a survey from residents to the Department for Infrastructure (formally Road Service) to look at the feasibility of introducing a one-way system on Westland Terrace and Westland Avenue.
“Letters have now gone out this week to residents from the DfI to say that they are making a proposal for a one -way system.
“They have proposed that traffic will enter via Westland Terrace and exit via Westland Avenue. Their reasoning for this is that the sightlines are better when exiting Westland Avenue compared to exiting via Westland Terrace. This is a very busy area at any time of the day. If any resident needs an update they can contact me on 07851313583.”