One-way system set to be introduced in busy residential area of the Bogside

The system will run one-way from Westland Street into Westland Terrace, left and up past Bull Park, and then left and one-way along Westland Avenue out onto Westland Street again.

Sinn Féin Moor Councillor Patricia Logue said: “Back in 2019 we submitted a survey from residents to the Department for Infrastructure (formally Road Service) to look at the feasibility of introducing a one-way system on Westland Terrace and Westland Avenue.

“Letters have now gone out this week to residents from the DfI to say that they are making a proposal for a one -way system.

Westland Terrace