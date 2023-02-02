O’Neill welcomes Irish government pledge to deliver on 'dangerous' Derry - Dublin A5 road
First Minister-Designate Michelle O’Neill has said delivering the A5 is a ‘priority’ and said work to build the road should begin quickly once legal challenges have been concluded.
Welcoming a recommitment from the Irish Government to delivering the project, Michelle O’Neill confirmed she wrote An Taoiseach leo Varadkar about ‘my concerns about the high casualty rate’ on the A5.
“An Taoiseach shared my concerns and recommitted to the delivery of the A5 road and the need to quickly conclude the ongoing public inquiry. I welcome this continued commitment,” Ms O’Neill said, adding:
“Delivering the A5 will save lives and transform one of Ireland’s most dangerous roads that has been the scene of heartbreak for too many families.
“This project will cut journey times and also have huge economic benefits, creating jobs and connecting the north west to the rest of the island.
“Sinn Féin will continue to prioritise the delivery of the A5 road.”