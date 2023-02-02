Welcoming a recommitment from the Irish Government to delivering the project, Michelle O’Neill confirmed she wrote An Taoiseach leo Varadkar about ‘my concerns about the high casualty rate’ on the A5.

“An Taoiseach shared my concerns and recommitted to the delivery of the A5 road and the need to quickly conclude the ongoing public inquiry. I welcome this continued commitment,” Ms O’Neill said, adding:

“Delivering the A5 will save lives and transform one of Ireland’s most dangerous roads that has been the scene of heartbreak for too many families.

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O'Neill pictured previously on the Peace Bridge with Derry MLAs Pádraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson.

“This project will cut journey times and also have huge economic benefits, creating jobs and connecting the north west to the rest of the island.