Rapid Derry - Belfast, Dublin and Galway services called for by Council in rail review

Committee members approved a draft consultation response to the All Island Strategic Rail Review.

The purpose of the review is to examine the rail network on the island of Ireland with regard to improving sustainable connectivity between the major cities including the potential for higher or high speed rail, enhancing regional accessibility, supporting balanced regional development and considering rail connectivity to international gateways – sea and air ports.

Bringing the draft consultation response to the committee, Chief Executive John Kelpie explained what the council’s specific investment options for consideration are.

He said: “We have been as succinct as possible in this to avoid confusion and to be very clear on the strategic ask of this council and the wider north west which is to build on what exists at the moment. Increased speed and increased frequency between Derry and Belfast is the key objective with a direct connection from the city to Dublin via Strabane and Omagh.

“A connection from the city to Letterkenny and onwards to Sligo and the Galway Atlantic Corridor which is being delivered from the south upwards.

“Obviously if those connections are provided there is the opportunity to provide a suburban rail service for the city region and we would argue that would encompass Letterkenny, Strabane, and with halts at appropriate places we cite the potential for a halt at Eglinton or the City of Derry Airport.”

Mr Kelpie continued: “Any connections and new connections should have freight in mind with connections to and from the city to the port and to other ports and cities on the island.

“As other connections are being made elsewhere we also cite the importance of connections to the two key major airports on the island and we conclude our consultation response by saying that this council anticipates a commitment to the funding and the implementation of a feasibility study into all of the various investment suggestions we made.

“The key important point is, not based on existing evidence of need but based on the p[otential for this city and region and the wider north west and the potential of this place to provide for the remainder of the Island.”

As all members endorsed the draft consultation response they described the All Island Strategic Rail Review as ‘long overdue’.

SDLP Colr. Rory Farrell said: “This All Island Strategic Rail Review represents a massive opportunity for citizens here in the north west. We are making a clear and concise argument for investment in the north west, we are making the argument for faster and more frequent connections to cities right across this island, we are making the argument for a direct connection to Dublin via Strabane and Omagh and we are making the argument for a connection along the Atlantic Coast via Sligo, Galway and beyond.”

Speaking about his hope ‘something will come out if this’ Sinn Fein Councillor Conor Heaney commented: ”I just hope this All Island Strategic Rail Review isn’t just an exercise in consultation and that something actually comes out of this and that will require political change right across this island. It’s not helped by the ongoing threats to pull down the Executive by the DUP.”

Calling for urgency, People Before Profit Colr. Shaun Harkin said: “I don’t think this document, no matter how good it is, is going to force two governments that haven’t cared about the north west for over 100 years and the past 20 years to act. I think it is going to take people power to increase the pressure now for delivery.”

