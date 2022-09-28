Seven metre wide, five metre long road hump to slow down traffic in Waterside estate
A new seven metre wide, five metre long road hump is to be introduced to slow down traffic in Nelson Drive.
By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:35 pm
The Department of Infrastructure confirmed it is installing the flat topped road hump and other traffic calming workers at in the Waterside estate under Article 65 of the Roads (NI) Order 1993.
The traffic calming measure will be 75milimetres in height. It will be located on the actual Nelson Drive (U1537) approximately 177 metres south of its junction with Broomhill Avenue.