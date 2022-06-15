Special Derry GAA bus put on by Translink for All-Ireland Quarter Final

The bus will leave Foyle Street bus depot at 9.30am on the morning of the highly anticipated game, Saturday, June 25.

It will return from Dublin at 6.30pm. Tickets are limited and cost £29.

The service was announced following a request by Derry Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.

Derry celebrating their first Ulster Final victory since 1998 at the end of last month.

"We’ve secured transport from Derry for next weekend’s match," he said. "I am delighted that Translink have acted so quickly on this...I am looking forward to travelling with thousands of fans from across the county to see the match next weekend."