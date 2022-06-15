Special Derry GAA bus put on by Translink for All-Ireland Quarter Final

A special bus has been put on by Translink to take fans from the city to Croke Park for the All Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter Final between Derry and Clare.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 4:58 pm
Updated Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 5:01 pm

The bus will leave Foyle Street bus depot at 9.30am on the morning of the highly anticipated game, Saturday, June 25.

It will return from Dublin at 6.30pm. Tickets are limited and cost £29.

The service was announced following a request by Derry Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.

Derry celebrating their first Ulster Final victory since 1998 at the end of last month.

"We’ve secured transport from Derry for next weekend’s match," he said. "I am delighted that Translink have acted so quickly on this...I am looking forward to travelling with thousands of fans from across the county to see the match next weekend."

It is the first appearance by the senior Derry footballers in an All Ireland Quarter Final since they were defeated narrowly by Dublin in 2007. Bus loads of fans are expected to flock to the capital to watch the Ulster Champions take on the 'Banner' men next Saturday.

Tickets for the Derry GAA bus can be booked at: https://www.translink.co.uk/special-events/derrygaabusDerry are Ulster Champions after dramatic extra-time victory over Donegal

