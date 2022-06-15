Special Derry GAA bus put on by Translink for All-Ireland Quarter Final

The bus will leave Foyle Street bus depot at 9.30am on the morning of the highly anticipated game, Saturday, June 25.
It will return from Dublin at 6.30pm. Tickets are limited and cost £29.
The service was announced following a request by Derry Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.
"We’ve secured transport from Derry for next weekend’s match," he said. "I am delighted that Translink have acted so quickly on this...I am looking forward to travelling with thousands of fans from across the county to see the match next weekend."
It is the first appearance by the senior Derry footballers in an All Ireland Quarter Final since they were defeated narrowly by Dublin in 2007. Bus loads of fans are expected to flock to the capital to watch the Ulster Champions take on the 'Banner' men next Saturday.
Tickets for the Derry GAA bus can be booked at: https://www.translink.co.uk/special-events/derrygaabusDerry are Ulster Champions after dramatic extra-time victory over Donegal