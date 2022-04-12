Ten places you can visit by train from Derry

Travelling by train is a relaxing and very effective way of getting around - and it’s much better for the environment too.
Sadly the number of destinations to choose from isn’t what it once was, as somehow many railway lines were scrapped in the name of ‘progress’. Hopefully in the not too distance future we will once again be able to travel to many more parts of the island, especially from Derry to Donegal and down the wonderful west coast.
In the meantime, there are still many places worth visiting by train at any time of year - especially when the journey begins at Derry and initially takes passengers along a route hailed by Michael Palin as one of Europe’s great railway journeys.
Here are just ten ideas for days out by train.