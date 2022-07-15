Translink ‘Night Mover’ Derry & Belfast bus and trains for Maritime festival

Visitors across the region are being encouraged to use public transport options and a range of discount summer tickets to get to and from the festival.

On Friday July 22, Translink will provide extra services after the festival’s magnificent ‘What Lies Beneath’ riverfront interactive experience that will animate the Foyle followed by a mesmeric fireworks display, with a‘Nightmover’ Foyle Metro bus departures at 23.30hrs and 00.15hrs serving both the Cityside and Waterside areas.

There will also be a Midnight Goldliner 212 coach service to Belfast and a 23.30hrs bus service to Strabane as well as a late-night train at 23.38hrs serving Bellarena, Castlerock and Coleraine.

Pictured with the Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy announcing Translink's Foyle Maritime Festival late-night services are Rosanna Jack, Assistant Service Delivery Manager at Translink, David Simpson, Railway Inspector, North West Transport Hub and Tony McDaid, Translink.

On Sunday July 24, there will be a special late-night train departure at 21.38hrs serving Bellarena, Castlerock and Coleraine.

Rail passengers using the special late-night trains can also connect to the North-West Transport Hub using a free rail-link shuttle bus service from Foyle Street Buscentre (on production of a valid train ticket and/or travel pass).

Customers can buy tickets online now to secure their travel on the late night train services – visit www.translink.co.uk/foylemaritime.

Translink’s Alan Young said: “The festival programme is jam-packed with exciting things to see and do and we want to connect people to the heart of all the action, making the most of their summer adventure.

“We’ve worked closely with the council to provide these additional late-night services that will enable festival-goers to enjoy the fantastic fireworks display and entertainment along the marina.”

He added: “From our £2 Foyle Metro day ticket to our £22 Family & Friends ticket providing unlimited bus and rail travel for up to 2 adults and 4 children, there’s many great value travel options to choose from with full details online.

“We’re pleased to support the return of the Foyle Maritime Festival and would encourage spectators to plan their journeys now and make the most of their city visit.”

Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, welcomed the announcement of additional Translink services: “We are delighted to see Translink on board with the Foyle Maritime Festival, making it even easier for visitors to get here, and saving them the inconvenience of finding parking. It’s also a huge priority for us this year that we demonstrate our commitment to the environment and greener travel options including bus and train.

“With tens of thousands of visitors expected over the course of the five days I would really encourage people to check out the additional public transport options, and where possible leave the car at home.