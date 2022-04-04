The additional flights follows on from the “ roaring success” of the route with consistently high passenger loads since it was reintroduced back in December.

The new Monday departure and arrival flight takes off from May 2.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, said: “We are thrilled that Ryanair’s service between the North West and Manchester has proved to be such a success, demonstrating the importance of this connection for the local catchment area.

Airport Manager Steve Frazer and staff welcome the more frequent Ryanair service from Derry.

“We can see that the service is frequently used by corporate passengers and students who commute regularly, as well as reuniting many in the North West with their family and friends living in Manchester. In terms of leisure, Manchester has so much to offer for family breaks, couples retreats, and group getaways, particularly hen and stag parties who regularly book out our Amelia Earhart Airport Lounge for private parties before they take off to Manchester!

“Ryanair’s budget-friendly fares for services between City of Derry Airport and Manchester start from just £11.99pp one way and with the increased frequency, flights are now available four days per week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. These days are ideal for anyone regularly commuting and weekend breaks. Flights are available to book now.”