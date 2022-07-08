Trek Iceland for USPCA animal charity in April 2023

Taking place in April 2023, the latest expedition offers participants the opportunity to discover the spectacular landscape and wildlife Iceland has to offer, while helping to raise vital funds in support of the charity’s work.

Coined as the ‘land of fire and ice’ due to its stunning volcanic and glacial landscapes, Iceland is the perfect setting for participants to test their limits through a series of gruelling hikes in some of the country’s most iconic areas.

The trek’s basecamp will be nestled in the beautiful Thjórsárdalur valley which is located at the edge of the Iceland highland, running along the country’s longest river, Thjórsá.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trek will take place in April 2023.

Participants will also have the opportunity to explore the historical, cultural and geologically significant Thingvellir National Park, and Iceland’s infamous ‘Golden Circle’ route.

Commenting on the Trek, USPCA Development Manager, Colleen Tinnelly, said, “We’re delighted to be able to hold our third international trek next year – it’s such a great opportunity to connect with those who are passionate about our work and helping animals in need. Taking part is a great choice for someone wishing to set themselves a challenge while helping a cause close to their heart.

“Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic really did impact our ability to fundraise as we had to cancel many events and postpone our trek. With a sense of normality returning this year, it has been a real pleasure to welcome back events and the chance to engage with our supporters face to face.

“ Everything we do to help animals in need here in Northern Ireland is only made possible by the support of members of the public via voluntary donations and taking part in challenges just like this – it makes such a difference, and we are incredibly grateful.

“We’ve already seen great interest in Trek Iceland which is very exciting – it really is the opportunity of a lifetime, and we would encourage anyone who wants to set their sights on something new to get in touch today. Our team is more than happy to answer any questions you may have and can offer advice to help you smash your fundraising target!”