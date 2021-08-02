Vaccine certificate availability extended in Northern Ireland for travel abroad

The certificates provide citizens here with official confirmation that they have received both their COVID-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland

They are available in digital format – via an app for your phone or a pdf file for printing.

If you cannot apply online, you can request a paper version by phone – this process will take longer than the digital process and it may take up to 10 working days for the printed paper version to arrive.

For information on how to apply go to: www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/coronavirus-covid-19-covid-certificate-ni-residentsSince it was re-launched on Saturday night, 8,452 certificate applications have been received and 7,622 certificates issued.

Work is ongoing to further enhance the resilience of the system, with a view to opening it up for all applications.

Until then, applications should only be for the specified dates.

A spokesperson said: “Do not apply now for travel after 17 August. We will continue to prioritise those with the most immediate requirement.