‘What works for Dover won’t for Derry, British policy will see tourist buses turning at border’

Cathal Crowe has accused the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of ‘slowly trying to reimpose a border’ in Ireland.

“The measures Boris Johnson’s Government is proposing to introduce to curb migration and illegal immigration into his country might work in the Dover context where inflatables land on the shore day after day but what has been designed for Dover does not work for Derry.

“The British Government needs to rethink what it is doing,” he said.

“We will soon see tour buses turn around at the border because it will not be worth the hassle for German and French tourists on a one-week tour of Ireland to cross it and they will remain down here.

“That, too, will be a retrograde step.

“What has been designed for Dover will not work for Derry or the border with the North.