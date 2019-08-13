UV Arts’ Factory Girls mural a fitting tribute

A new artwork honouring the contribution of the generations women who worked in Derry’s shirt factories has been hailed a fitting tribute.

UV Arts are currently developing murals at the Craft Village following a commission from the Inner City Trust.

One of the striking public artworks being created just inside the Shipquay Street entrance to the Craft Village, features local women linked arm in arm in memory of the solidarity among the thousands of factory workers who powered Derry’s once booming shirt factory industry.

A second mural depicts a Singer sewing machine and shirt being stitched together.

UV Arts have previously created the Derry Girls mural on Orchard Street and a host of other striking public artworks across the North West to great acclaim,

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack praised the Inner City Trust’s “proactive efforts” to pay tribute to the City’s shirt making heritage and its workers.

She said: “I am so delighted to see this work now underway as it has been an ambition of mine to have this legacy honoured in art without further delay.

“While searching for a site, I was contacted by and met with the Inner City Trust management a couple of months ago who made me aware of their intentions and plans for this project. It was so exciting to see and hear that they would be leading the way on this issue.

“I’m even more delighted to see our local artists UV Arts display their incredible talent yet again through this work which is based on an original concept by Joe Campbell, in what will not only be a huge tourist attraction but also something we all can enjoy and appreciate.”

A work in progress... Inner City Trust commission UV Arts - who created the Derry Girls mural - to create new works in the Craft Village celebrating the thousands of local women who worked in the city's shirt factories.

Factory Girls on the march in Derry city centre back in the 1960s.