VIDEO: Martin Guinness' granddaughter singing 'Grace' goes viral

A video showing one of the late Martin McGuinness' granddaughters singing in an Irish bar in Spain has gone viral.
The video of 14 year-old Cara McGuinness singing in Keely's Irish Bar in Lanzarote was shared hundreds of times on social media on Sunday.
The video, which was posted by Jane Martin from Co. Louth, has also been viewed more than several thousand times.
Cara is a student at St. Mary's College in Derry.
"A lovely young woman with a wonderful voice," said Jane on Twitter.
Cara McGuinness is the eldest daughter of Martin McGuinness' son Fiachra.
"She wasn't planning on singing - she just got up and sang for the craic," said proud dad, Fiachra.
Martin McGuinness passed away after a short illness in March 2017.