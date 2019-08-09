Walled City Tattoo wows audiences

The producer of the annual Walled City Tattoo has said he believes this year’s depiction of the story of the building of the City Walls has helped enhance the shared history of the City.

James Kee of Sollus Cultural Promotions which stages the high octane production, said he was delighted with the success of their latest show which was themed around the Walls 400 programme marking the 400th anniversary of the completion of the City Walls in 1619.

A 200-strong cross-community cast of award-winning Highland and Irish dancers, musicians and actors enthralled audiences during two spellbinding performances last weekend at the Millennium Forum in Derry~Londonderry which is located within the 17th Century ramparts.

A 45 minute ‘docu-drama’ tracing the origins of the City from St Colmcille, formed the centrepiece of this year’s Walled City Tattoo which included a spectacular LED light show designed by Redbox Studios of Belfast whose previous work includes Land of Giants for the 2012 Summer Olympics at the Titanic Slipway and Ireland’s Got Talent for Virgin TV.

LED columns featuring interactive graphics generated in synchronisation to the music on stage, helped tell the historic narrative of the Walled City dating back to the early 1600s.

The large-scale spectacle initially took place outdoors in Ebrington Square before moving to Ireland’s largest theatre stage at the Millennium Forum. James Kee, the driving force behind the event, paid tribute to all those associated with this year’s Walled City Tattoo including artistic director Jonathan Burgess, the entire cast and crew, the appreciative audiences at both matinee and evening shows as well as the funders, Derry City and Strabane District Council; DFA - Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade; The Housing Executive; and EU Peace IV Programme for their invaluable support.