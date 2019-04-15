‘Waste Free Lunch Day’ held at Greenhaw Primary School

Children at Greenhaw Primary and Nursery School enjoyed a ‘Waste Free Lunch Challenge’ last week after being tasked with bringing a lunch which was not wrapped in foil, plastic or commercial packaging as well as no disposable plastic bottles or cartons of juice!

The local school encouraged pupils and their parents to make lunches which were ‘environmentally friendly’ to promote waste free dinner breaks while empowering their students to make conscious decisions and choices about what they eat as well as encouraging them to think about the impact on the environment around them.

It all started after discussions between the World Around Us Coordinator, Mrs Michelle Cunningham and the school’s Eco team.

Mrs. Cunningham commented: “As a means of renewing Greenhaw Primary and Nursery School’s Green Flag application, this was one of a number of new initiatives we’ve introduced to encourage our children to think about their environment and how they can improve it.

“This event was just a pilot scheme, but we hope it will encourage children and their parents to make environmentally friendly choices in the future and develop a better awareness of sustainability.”

The Eco Team within the school has already been tackling the area of ‘waste’ within the school with the focus on reducing the amount of rubbish going to landfill.

Under the leadership of the Principal, Mr. Sean McLaughlin, the school is playing its part in the ‘Green Challenge,’ and has come up with some very novel new ideas including obtaining more recycling bins for the school.

Speaking of the Eco Team, Mr. McLaughlin said: “This is one of the many initiatives the school is undertaking to play its part in promoting an awareness of environmental issues among our children.

“Our Eco Team has been working really hard to encourage everyone in the school to be more proactive when it comes to Refusing, Rethinking, Reducing, Reusing and Recycling. This will be a huge step towards successfully renewing our Green Flag Award status. A massive thanks to Mrs Cunningham, for her expert support, guidance and overall management.”