Watch and wonder! Look at this amazing property in Co Donegal

This fabulous home on sale in Downings, Co Donegal, has the ‘wow’ factor.

The fabulous water views are first to hit you when you arrive at this exquisite architecturally designed contemporary home which has been interior designed internally to an exacting standard.

As can be seen in this video on daft.ie, the property, from its elevated position, enjoys breath-taking 180 views from left to right of The Boat Yard, Mulroy Bay, Harry Blaney Bridge, Rosapenna Golf Links, Tramore Beach, Monks Bay and onwards towards Ards Forest Park. This is a truly remarkable and unique modern home with all the necessary mod cons.

Situated at Kinnalargy, perched on a height overlooking the magnificent Mulroy and Downings Bay, the house extends to 494 sq m (5,317 sq ft) approximately and has been designed to maximise the natural light with floor to ceiling windows in the main reception rooms with the views also being maximised from the bedroom accommodation.

The house was constructed in 2009 and sits on a site extending to 0.28 ha (0.69 acres) and is located within minutes of the highly desirable village of Downings which has plenty to offer for those seeking a substantial property in such a wonderful coastal location beside glorious sandy beaches offering deep sea fishing, boating, championship golf courses etc.

Ground floor comprises five reception rooms to include living room, sunroom, kitchen / dining, dining room and sitting room. There is also an en-suite bedroom, utility room and guest wc and whb.

First floor includes master suite with dressing area, covered in floor to ceiling wardrobes and cupboards, en-suite bathroom with free standing bath, his and her wash hand basins and waterfall shower / wet room. The master suite also has double doors to a glazed balcony area with magnificent views over Rosapenna and Tramore. There are further two bedrooms, both with walk in wardrobes and en-suite wet rooms.

OUTSIDE

Outside there is a garage with loft floor ideal for conversion to a one bedroom apartment, subject to planning. This could also be used as a games room, study, cinema, gym, studio etc. etc.

It is on sale for 895,000 euro via Sherry Fitzgerald Rainey.