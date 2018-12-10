Win a ‘Couples Date Night’ at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel

Derry Journal is offering our loyal readers the chance to win a ‘Couple’s Date Night Package’ at the popular Inishowen Gateway Hotel.

If you are lusting after a romantic night away and the lure of enjoying a date night with your loved one, this is the prize for you.

Win a romantic overnight stay complete with dinner for two



So whether you fancy a mouth-watering dinner for two after a hand-in-hand stroll along Lisfannon Beach, or you like the sound of watching fabulous sunsets over Lough Swilly before relaxing in a bubbling jacuzzi in tranquil Irish surroundings, it couldn’t be easier to enter our competition and be in with a chance of winning.



Running midweek (Sunday - Thursday) until the end of February 2019, our lucky winner will enjoy:



Overnight stay for two adults with breakfast;

Two course evening meal served in the Lough Swilly Bar;

Win with the Inishowen Gateway Hotel

€10 Spa Credit per person for use in our Seagrass Spa (applies to all 60 minute luxury Spa treatments listed on spa brochure pages one to six);

Full use of hotel facilities including Leisure Centre with swimming pool, jacuzzi and sauna; and

Complimentary Green fees on Buncrana Golf Course per couple.



Entries can be submitted by emailing: marketing@inishowengateway.com, or by writing to the Marketing Department, Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Railway Road, Buncrana.

By entering our competition you agree to be contacted by the Inishowen Gateway Hotel by email for when the hotel wishes to get in touch with the winner, in addition to future marketing. You must be available to avail of the prize on or before the end of February 2019. Please include contact details including your name, address, contact number and email address.

JPIMedia Limited are the publishers of Derry Journal and its editions. Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to: www.jpimedia.co.uk/

competition.



Please note the closing date for entries is Friday, December 21 at 5pm.



The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over. Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions. All entries must be received by the advertised closing time and date.

Late entries will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt. Following the closing date one winner will be selected at random and will be notified by the Inishowen Gateway Hotel on or before Friday, December 28.



Visit www.inishowengateway.com to find out more about the Inishowen Gateway Hotel.