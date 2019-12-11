Winterland Markets at Guildhall Square

Guildhall Square will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland this weekend when Derry City and Strabane District Council’s festive programme climaxes with the return of the popular Christmas Markets.

The Winterland Markets run from Thursday December 12th to Sunday December 15th and will feature the best of artisan traders, offering a family friendly shopping experience with a wide selection of festive foods and handcrafted products.

A family friendly bar will serve draught craft beer and mulled wine spirits distilled using only locally sourced products while there will also be live music.

Family entertainment over the weekend also includes Santa’s Christmas Workshop in the Alley Theatre and a street performance by Fool’s Paradise in Guildhall Square featuring the Snow Lion and the Red Queen where there will also be a petting farm and an opportunity to grab a photo with Santa.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, said excitement is building for one of the busiest weekends of the year in the city centre.

“The Guildhall Square and surrounding streets will be a hive of activity this weekend with the return of two of our most popular Christmas initiatives the Winterland Markets and street performances by Fool’s Paradise,” she said.

“The Markets offer a brilliant festive experience to anyone visiting the city this weekend with entertainment for all the family and stallholders offering unique gift ideas and the best of local produce.

“Santa’s Christmas Workshop was an outstanding success in the Guildhall at the weekend and I look forward to bringing it to the Alley Theatre this weekend where there will be story-telling and Christmas craft for all the family to get involved in.”

The Winterland Markets are open from midday and close at 11pm (traders at 10pm) each evening while the Snow Lion and White Queen performances will take place at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm on Saturday December 14th and Sunday December 15th.

The full list of traders at the Winterland Market Noeleen's Gallery, Doherty's Meats, The Brownie Barn, Silver Bean, Café Bon Bon, Crepes and Coffee, So27 Skincare and Koto Candles, River Pearl Jewellery, Tully Farm, Sass and Halo, Foyle Bubble Waffles, The One World Shop, Sweet Events NI, Holy Lands Crafts, Lo and Slo and Hairstand.

Full details of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Christmas programme is available at www.derrystrabane.com/christmas.