A special event wiull be held in Pilot’s Row Community Centre on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day.

Martina Anderson and Eileen Weir will both speak at the special ‘Women in Peace Building’ event.

Speaking about this event, an organiser said: “Join us for a night of discussion with two formidable figures, who both played a key role in ensuring the delivery of peace within the North of Ireland.

“Martina Anderson is an MEP for her hometown of Derry and previously has held the post of MLA.

“Following the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis of 2006 Martina was appointed as Director of Unionist Engagement and given the task of building relations amongst the party leadership and members of the Unionist Community.

“Eileen Weir is a community activist and has spent the past 30 years engaging and promoting cross community work within the Shankill.”

This discussion on International Women’s Day will chart their story over the past 30 years and highlight their role in the current peace process within the North.

The ‘Women in Peace Building’ discussion will allow these women to tell their stories, their opinion on the role of women in the Peace Process and how they see the role of women in peace building today and in the future.

“The event will take place in Pilot’s Row Community Centre on Friday, March 8 at 7.30pm to mark the celebration of international Women’s Day,” added the spokesperson.

This event is free of charge, but entry does require a ticket.

Tickets will be available from the Gasyard Centre from Monday, February 25.

“Be sure to get yours early they will be in high demand,” added the spokesperson.