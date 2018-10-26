X-Factor winner Matt Terry set for musical in Millennium Forum

Former X-Factor winner Matt Terry said he is “excited to explore Derry” when he comes to the city next month as part of the nationwide tour of Madagascar - A Musical Adventure.

The 2016 winner of the hit show takes on the role of Alex the Lion in the all singing, all dancing musical, which promises fun for all the family.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ this week ahead of the run of shows in the Millennium Forum, Matt said: “I actually trained in musical theatre for three years on a scholarship before X Factor.

“Musical theatre is something I’ve always wanted to do, and then I fell into X Factor and the pop industry.

“I think it’s cool that I’m getting to do both. Working as a recording artist, and taking some time out to do this musical as well.

“I’ll definitely be going back to the studio very soon, so it’s nice to jump between the two worlds.”

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – A Musical Adventure follows all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”

“The musical is for the entire family, it’s a great show. It’s a true reflection of the movie, it’s amazing. Everyone who comes to see it doesn’t get the show they were expecting to see. The set and costumes are amazing and the cast are so talented. It’s great, it’s a very unexpected show for the whole family. Come and see us, it’s very unexpected. If you loved the movie you’ll love the show. Some great scenes in there with incredible music and choreography,” he said.

Madagascar - A Musical Adventure runs in the Millennium Forum from Tuesday, November 6 to Saturday, November 10, with four shows daily at 11am, 2pm, 3pm and 7pm. There will be a relaxed performance on Thursday, November 8 at 3pm. For further information and tickets, visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk