The video shows Tristan with the signature white face-paint with black flicks on the eyes and a white under-layer with sparkly silver detailing on his costume. He dons a drum with a light inside and he moves in sync with the band, knowing the entire choreographed set. He performs surrounded by crowds of awe-stuck onlookers as Tristan drums and dances along with Spark. One band member then lifts the little boy on top of their own drum as the crowds cheer in delight for the pint-sized drummer.