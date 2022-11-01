Watch as Spark super-fan joins the troupe for special performance in Derry
Spark have been a crowd-favourite in Derry for many years now but one little boys dreams came true with the troupe this Halloween.
The band posted a video on their Facebook page of little drummer Tristan, a ‘superfan’ who had a costume nearly identical to the drummers themselves.
The video shows Tristan with the signature white face-paint with black flicks on the eyes and a white under-layer with sparkly silver detailing on his costume. He dons a drum with a light inside and he moves in sync with the band, knowing the entire choreographed set. He performs surrounded by crowds of awe-stuck onlookers as Tristan drums and dances along with Spark. One band member then lifts the little boy on top of their own drum as the crowds cheer in delight for the pint-sized drummer.
The only give-away that Tristan’s not an original member of the band is that he’s only three foot tall!