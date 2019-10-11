1,000 days without Stormont protest

Local campaigners are Stormont bound this weekend to highlight that it is now 1,000 days since the collapse of devolved government in Northern Ireland.

To mark this occasion, ‘MLAs Get #Back2Work’ and ‘We Deserve Better’ are hosting an event in Stormont at 1.30pm on Sunday.

Those leading the charge have said that the needs of the people of Northern Ireland are being ‘ignored’.

Aideen Hughes, a local spokesperson for ‘MLAs Get Back2Work’ said: “Cuts in Education have left schools in an impossible position. Teachers have been on industrial action for years and Head Teachers are shortly to be balloted on taking action.

Waiting lists to see a consultant in Northern Ireland are 100 times longer than they are in England. Our nurses are about to go out on strike and with Brexit looming, we have no one representing our needs and concerns”.

All MLAs have been invited to attend the event and 15 have said that they intend to be there. Speakers will include Nichola McKee Corner, Lyra McKee’s sister, Dylan Quinn from ‘We Deserve Better’ and local students.

Dylan Quinn from ‘We Deserve Better’ said: “For almost three years now, the people of Northern Ireland have been let down by political representatives. With public services at breaking point and the progress made since the 1998 Belfast Good Friday Agreement at risk, it is time for a new form of politics in Northern Ireland. Sunday October 13 is our opportunity to come together, voice our frustration and be part of a movement of change.”

For further details see ‘MLAs Get #Back2Work’ or ‘We Deserve Better’ Facebook pages.