10 police officers injured in 'disgusting' night of violence in Derry - PSNI

By Brendan McDaid
Published 11th Aug 2024, 10:37 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 15:19 GMT
The PSNI has confirmed that 10 of its officers were injured as petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry were lobbed at them over several hours at a Derry interface.

The disorder in Nailors Row in Derry beside the City Walls and just feet from a residential complex for older people began on Saturday evening and spilled over into Sunday morning.

Gangs of youths were witnessed throwing petrol bombs and other missiles at a line of police landrovers and officers stationed beside Bishop Gate at the City Walls.

Police said that fireworks, petrol bombs and other missiles were used to attack police and that a “number of tactics were deployed in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, including use of the Public Order Dog Unit”.

Police said 10 officers were injured during the incidents in Derry. Photo: Nathan Edgar.Police said 10 officers were injured during the incidents in Derry. Photo: Nathan Edgar.
As a result of the violence, 10 officers sustained injuries, the PSNI confirmed on Sunday.

Derry City & Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood said: “The scenes we witnessed were disgusting, and I want to commend our officers for their professionalism. These were difficult conditions for officers from across numerous departments.

“To see our officers injured as a result of this violence is appalling. It is completely unacceptable.”

Superintendent Calderwood continued: “To date one arrest has been made, but we can reassure you a robust investigation is underway to bring all those responsible for this violence to justice.

Polcie stationed by Bishop Gate during the unrest. Photo: Nathan Edgar.Polcie stationed by Bishop Gate during the unrest. Photo: Nathan Edgar.
“I want to make it clear this violence involved individuals who were intent on attacking police, and who exploited an increased police presence in the city yesterday to do just that.”

Superintendent Calderwood added: “We know from the work our officers do on a daily basis that last night’s disgraceful and senseless violence will have provoked anger in the local community and wider area. The public can be reassured you will see our officers on duty today, continuing to work with communities, and working to keep people safe.”

The events unfolded in the hours after the Apprentice Boys of Derry’s annual Relief of Derry parade and pageant drew to a close. Thousands of attendees and spectators had gathered in the city for the event.

Condeming the violence, Derry’s MP Colum Eastwood said: "This is disgusting. And putting children in this position is nothing short of child abuse. Derry, resolutely, opposes this senseless violence.”

Derry City & Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood.Derry City & Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood.
Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy was among those who appealed for calm as the attacks were ongoing.

Sandra Duffy said: “Ongoing petrol bomb attacks on Police at Bishop Street are a disgrace and must stop now.

“I am also concerned about vulnerable and elderly residents at Alexander House who do not need this activity on their doorstep.

“A small number of young people are involved in these attacks.

Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy and SDLP Leader, Foyle MP Colum Eastwood have condemned the violence.Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy and SDLP Leader, Foyle MP Colum Eastwood have condemned the violence.
“I am appealing for calm, and I would urge other young people not to get caught up in this activity as it could have a negative impact on their future.

“These futile actions are wrong and they are not representative of this city. They are in stark contrast to the hugely positive work and positive community events taking place across the Bogside this week.”

