100% support for Seán Dolan houses

Plans for a £16m 119-home development at Seán Dolan’s has been resoundingly endorsed in a consultation.

Radius Housing, the developer behind the much-needed project to the west of the Gaelic football club, has submitted a raft of new documents in support of its planning application for the build. According to fresh analysis of a recent public consultation 100 per cent of those who responded were supportive of the proposals.

All of the twenty respondents who provided feedback agreed there was a “live and existing need for social housing” in the upper Creggan area.

Equally there was unanimous support for the refurbishment of the Seán Dolan’s clubhouse, which forms part of the proposals. A hundred per cent of the respondents said they supported the “new facilities and amenity space that this development would create for new and existing residents”.

A design statement completed by the Hall Black Douglas architectural practice said the “design of the development draws upon the best local traditions of form, materials and detailing whilst providing innovation and value.”

The firm also declared there would be “adequate provision for necessary local neighbourhood facilities; including strong linkage with Seán Dolan’s GAC club and the public park to the South.”

It will provide “high-quality public and private open space” and it will support walking, cycling and the use of public transport.

During the summer Anita Conway, Radius Housing Development Director, said: “This joint proposal has huge potential to bring much needed investment into the Creggan area, as well as helping to nurture the next generation of local sporting talent.”