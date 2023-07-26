104 in ‘extremely busy’ Altnagelvin A&E with 43 needing general hospital beds

The Western Trust asked people only to attend in the case of emergencies.

At Altnagelvin 104 patients were in the Department on Wednesday afternoon with 43 people awaiting admission to hospital for further treatment or investigations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust stated: “If you are attending our ED, you must attend alone to prevent overcrowding. Children and vulnerable adults with communication difficulties can be accompanied by one person.

Altnagelvin A&E

“If your condition is not critical. you may face a long wait. If your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency, call 999 immediately or proceed straight to your nearest Emergency Department.

“If you have an urgent, non-emergency medical situation, then we ask that you use the Phone First service on 0300 020 6000 where medical personnel will direct you to the best route of treatment. This may include visiting a Minor Injuries Unit or Out of Hours GP.”